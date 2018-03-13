The 5-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, on Tuesday said the government cannot insist for mandatory Aadhaar. Hearing the matter, the Supreme Court said that mandatory Aadhaar linking with bank accounts and mobile phones will stand extended indefinitely till the judgement is pronounced.

The Central government for long have been facing the heat by opposition parties, over linking of Aadhaar card with bank accounts, mobile phone which has caused a lot of inconvenience to the citizens. Time and again, the government has been approached by the opposition of considering the matter in regard to linking of the Aadhaar card with beneficial schemes initiated by the government. However, the Supreme Court’s latest order will provide a big relief to the citizens who are having trouble linking the Aadhaar with their bank accounts and mobile phones.

The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, said the government cannot insist for mandatory #Aadhaar — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018

Previously, the Election Commission (EC) had filed a revised application in the Supreme Court (SC) where it is asked for the mandatory implementation of the 12-digit unique identity number of Aadhaar with all voter cards. The Election Commission had changed its stand on Aadhaar after AK Joti took over as the Chief Election Commissioner. While the poll panel has always encouraged the linking of Aadhaar with voter ID cards, it had already stated its position earlier in the apex court that seeding of Aadhaar with the voter ID card was necessary. The EC changed its opinion after AK Joti was appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner. He retired on January 23, 2018.

