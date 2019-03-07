Supreme Court grants bail to Babu Bajrangi in 2002 Naroda Patiya riots case: On February 28, 2002, at least 97 people were killed in Ahmedabad's Naroda Patiya area when a mob attacked a locality and killed them.

Supreme Court grants bail to Babu Bajrangi in 2002 Naroda Patiya riots case: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to Babu Bajrangi in the Naroda Patiya massacre case that took place in Gujarat in 2002. He was granted bail on health grounds, reports said.

In 2002, the apex court had granted bail to four convicts in the Naroda Patiya riots case. The Supreme Court bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar had granted bail to — Umeshbhai Bharwad, Rajkumar, Harshad and Prakashbhai Rathod — on the grounds that their appeal is pending and will take time for disposal.

