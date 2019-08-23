Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has been granted interim protection from arrest by the Supreme Court till Monday i.e. August 26. The court will also hear his petition against Delhi HC order that rejected his anticipatory bail on Monday.

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has got temporary relief from the Supreme Court in the INX media case despite the Enforcement Directorate raising strong objections over his interim protection. The court has granted him relief from arrest by ED till Monday i.e. August 26.

The bench comprising justices R Bhanumathi and AS Bopanna has also listed the hearing in his petition against Delhi High Court for Monday. The court had rejected his anticipatory bail plea over his arrest in the INX media case following which he moved the top court seeking review of the high court order.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has also given interim protection to Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case till September 3.

Chidamabaram was arrested by CBI on Wednesday after his anticipatory bail was rejected by the Delhi High Court following which he moved the Supreme Court where he urged for an early hearing but to no avail. Prior to his arrest, the CBI had issued a two-hour deadline to appear for custody over his alleged involvement in the INX Media money laundering case. It was on late Wednesday night that he appeared and took press conference at Congress headquarters in New Delhi where he refuted claims of his involvement in the case.

Soon after the conference concluded, Chidambaram moved to his place where the CBI also rushed and scaled his residence wall to arrest him. He was then taken to agency’s headquarters where he was kept in suite 3 lockup. Interestingly, the same lock-up was inaugurated by him years back when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister.

The CBI in the special court hearing claimed that the former union minister was uncooperative and not answering their questions. While his legal team led by senior advocate Kapil Sibal said not answering questions doesn’t mean being uncooperative.

