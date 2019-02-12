The Supreme Court on Tuesday held former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) boss M Nageswara Rao guilty of contempt for transferring an officer investigating Muzaffarpur shelter home cases without its prior consent. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh and directed him to sit in one corner of the court till court rises for the day.

The apex court had also issued him a contempt notice asking him to appear before the court on February 12

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) boss M Nageswara Rao guilty of contempt for transferring an officer investigating Muzaffarpur shelter home cases without its prior consent. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh and directed him to sit in one corner of the court till court rises for the day. Chief Justice said a contempt has been committed by former CBI boss Nageswara Rao and it will be a mark on his career. Appearing for Rao, Attorney General KK Venugopal urged the court to adopt a merciful approach as he has an unblemished track record of 32 years.

On Monday, Nageswara Rao had submitted his unconditional apology in the Supreme Court. In an affidavit, the former CBI chief said he had not willfully violated the orders of the Supreme Court as he can’t even dream of violating or circumventing the orders of this court.

On February 7, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had come down heavily on Nageswara Rao saying how could he transfer officers when the court had said certain officers could not be shifted to new posts. While acting as interim CBI chief, Nageswara Rao had transferred joint director AK Sharma to the Central Reserve Police Force.

Transferring Muzaffarpur shelter home abuse cases to Delhi, the Supreme Court had ordered Saket trail court to conclude the trial within six months.

