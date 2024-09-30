Supreme Court Issues Contempt Notice to Assam Govt Over Bulldozer Actions

The Supreme Court of India served a contempt notice to the Assam government in light of a petition filed by 47 local residents.

On Monday, the Supreme Court of India served a contempt notice to the Assam government in light of a petition filed by 47 local residents. The petition claimed that the state had breached the court’s directive against carrying out demolitions without obtaining prior approval.

A bench led by Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan instructed the Assam government to provide a response within three weeks. Additionally, the court emphasized that the current situation must be preserved until the next hearing, ensuring that no further actions are taken in the interim.

More details awaited.