The Supreme Court, on Monday, issued additional guidelines to deter acts of vandalism and hooliganism carried out in the name of public protests. In the ruling, the apex court refused to give a date for a hearing to a mentioning by lawyer RP Luthra, seeking action against the lawyers who had allegedly tweeted against SC judges. SC said it will hear it later.

As per reports, the following ruling was given while the apex court was listening to a petition filed by Kodungallur Film Society. The petition had sought framing of guidelines in this regard.

The following petition was filed during the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat. During this time, massive protests were witnessed across the country. Several violent protests were carried out by Rajputs organisations as they alleged that their community was shown in a bad light in the movie. Padmaavat starred Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

Earlier, while listening to petition, the bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra termed such incidents of vandalism of grave concerns. The court had further directed the police authorities to film such violent protest so that the people responsible for the vandalism could be punished.

The following judgement comes after the country faced a number of protests including the Bharat Bandh that was called in by the Congress as a mark of protest against the Modi government’s Rafale deal and fuel price hike. The protest was carried out by the support of at least 21 political parties.

During the protests held across the country, roads were blockers, public buses were vandalised and tyres were burnt on open streets. The folloiwng protest against the hike in fuel prices resulted in the death of a minor girl in Bihar after the ambulance that was called in to take her to the hospital got stuck in the Bharat Bandh protests.

