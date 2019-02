Supreme Court direction to prevent attacks on Kashmiris: The apex court was hearing a plea on the protection of Kashmiri's residing outside the state.

Supreme Court direction to prevent attacks on Kashmiris: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Centre and 11 state governments to take steps to prevent attacks on Kashmiris who are residing outside Jammu & Kashmir. The apex court was hearing a plea on the protection of Kashmiri’s residing outside the state. The top court ordered the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to do publicity about nodal officers.

