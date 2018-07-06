Hours after retiring from Supreme Court, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, who issued guidelines to prevent misuse of SC/ST Act and domestic violence Acts during his tenure as SC judge, was appointed as chairman of National Green Tribunal (NGT) by Narendra Modi government.

The Narendra Modi government on Friday appointed Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel as chairman of National Green Tribunal. His appointment came hours after he retired as Supreme Court judge. 65-years-old Justice Goel will serve as the chairperson for 5 years and replace former Karnataka High Court judge Jawad Rahim, who was appointed as the acting chairperson of NGT in late March. Earlier in the day, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved his appointment and environment ministry has been notified in this matter.

Since the retirement of judge Swatanter Singh in December last year, NGT chief post is vacant. During his tenure as the apex court judge, Justice AK Goel delivered some landmark judgements, including the introduction of guidelines to prevent the misuse of SC/ST Act. His decision sparked protests across the country by Dalit community.

Dalit organisations said that these guidelines will increase the atrocities against them. In his farewell speech, the judge defended his decision, saying that if courts can’t protest fundamentals rights and due process, they better wind up.

Following AK Goel’s order, the central government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court. Justice AK Goel was also the member of the two-judge bench, which issued guidelines to prevent misuse of the Domestic Violence Act by women.

