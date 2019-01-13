Supreme Court judge AK Sikri rejects Centre's offer: Supreme Court judge AK Sikri hit headlines for Sunday, January 13, after he rejected the Central government's post-retirement offer, media reports said. Meanwhile, it was Justice AK Sikri, who has apparently received criticism for shunting out Alok Verma and said as per prima facie findings, there were some really serious allegations against Mr Verma.

Supreme Court judge AK Sikri rejects Centre’s offer: Supreme Court judge AK Sikri, who was nominated by the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to head the panel committee to take a decision on Alok Verma, former CBI boss, hit headlines for Sunday, January 13, after he rejected the Central government’s post-retirement offer, media reports said. Justice Sikri, who is scheduled to be retired on March 6 was nominated by the Centre for the post of president for the Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal, which is based in London.

Meanwhile, it was Justice AK Sikri, who has apparently received criticism for shunting out Alok Verma and was also one of the members of the high-powered committee, which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leader of the opposition party Congress Mallikarjun Kharge, who removed Mr Alok Verma as the director Central Bureau of Investigation. The decision came a day after the Supreme Court restored Mr Verma’s position, however, asked him to “cease and desist” from taking any major decision.

While Congress stalwart Kharge submitted a dissent note and had earlier said that Mr Verma should be given time to prove himself, media reports said Justice Sikri believed as per prima facie findings, there were some really serious allegations against Mr Verma, however, a report by The Hindu said out of 10 allegations against the former CBI boss, 6 were false/untrue.

Mr Verma was divested of all responsibilities and was asked to go on leave by the Central govenrment following his feud with CBI No. 2 officer Rakesh Asthana, he was also accused of corruption. Meanwhile, an interim boss named M Nageshwar Rao was appointed for some time.

