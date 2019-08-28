Supreme Court refers all petitions on Article 370 to 5-judge Constitution Bench: Issuing a notice to the Centre on the plea by Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin, the apex court also sought a detailed response from the Centre within seven days.

Supreme Court refers all petitions on Article 370 to 5-judge Constitution Bench: The Supreme Court on Wednesday turned down a request from the Centre to appoint an interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir and issued a notice to the Centre and others and made it clear that a five-judge Constitution Bench will hear all the petitions related to abrogation of Article 370, in the first week of October. Issuing a notice to the Centre on the plea by Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin, the apex court also sought a detailed response from the Centre within seven days.

Anuradha Bhasin’s petition demanded the immediate relaxation of all restrictions on mobile, internet and landline services; relaxation of restrictions on the free movement of journalists and media personnel in Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of the Articles 370 and 35A.

On Tuesday, the Editors Guild had slammed the Press Council of India (PCI) for taking a unilateral action concerning the matter of maintaining freedom of the press in Kashmir. Expressing its concern over the plight of journalists in Kashmir, the Editors Guild said in a statement the Press Council of India, an institution which was created to safeguard press freedom, is not only failing to speak up for it but is perversely arguing for a media clampdown in the name of national interest when reporters on the ground are being targeted for doing their job.

Backing the media clampdown in Kashmir, the PCI had argued that the media clampdown in Kashmir is in the national interest and it is necessary to”protect the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

On the other hand, the Guild said a free media is very much in the national interest. It also said that a free media offers a reliable feedback loop to those in charge of governance, that keeps the citizenry well informed so as to ensure responsive governments, and which acts as a safety valve for the expression of frustrations or criticism that can grow if attempts are made to suppress them.

