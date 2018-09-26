The Supreme Court has allowed live streaming and video recording of court proceedings. Delivering the judgement, the top court said that sunlight is the best disinfectant. The court had already reserved the verdict in this case on August 25. The court said that it wanted to bring the concept of open court.

Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed for live streaming and video recording of the court proceedings. The court said that it wants to decongest the court and is for to implement the concept of the open court. The judgement in the case was reserved earlier on August 24. While delivering the verdict today, the Supreme Court said that sunlight is the best disinfectant. The Supreme Court took up the matter after a bunch of petitions were filed by senior lawyer Indira Jaisingh, Snehil Tripathi, a law student and NGO Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change.

Further speaking on the verdict, the Supreme Court bench said that they don’t see any difficulty in perceiving live streaming. The bench said that let’s get started with a pilot project and monitor how it goes. It said that they don’t want to rule out anything but will improve with time.

Following the judgement, the Supreme Court also said that appropriate rules have to be framed under Article 145 of the Constitution of India. As per reports, the Supreme Court bench and Attorney General KK Venugopal earlier in July were in the favour of the idea of live streaming of court proceedings except in the cases and matrimonial disputes.

Hearing a petition filed by senior advocate Indira Jaising, the top court had noted that the live streaming of court proceedings will help the litigant who would get to know how his/her lawyer performed in the case. The Supreme Court had also entertained a petition filed by a law student Swapnil Tripathi, following which CJI Dipak Misra had asked him to present guidelines to the Attorney General KK Venugopal for the live streaming room in the Supreme Court premises dedicated exclusively for law interns and students. Swapnil Tripathi had earlier brought it to the knowledge of the court that interns were not being allowed to witness the court proceedings on miscellaneous days.

