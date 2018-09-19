Terming the action of Tiwari "unfortunate", a bench of Justice Madan B. Lokur, Justice Abdul S Nazeer and Justice Deepak Gupta issued a contempt notice to Tiwari and asked him to appear before it on September 25. The bench said it shows a "disturbed affair where a Member of Parliament (MP) is alleged to have broken the seal of some premises" despite sealing operation in terms of orders passed by the apex court.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the presence of Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari before it on September 25 for breaking the sealed lock of a house in an unauthorised colony in Delhi’s Gukulpur area on Sunday (September 16). Terming the action of Tiwari “unfortunate”, a bench of Justice Madan B Lokur, Justice Abdul S Nazeer and Justice Deepak Gupta issued a contempt notice to Tiwari. The SC bench said that elected members should not defy the order of the court and asked him as to why the process of contempt of court should not be initiated against him for allegedly violating the apex court’s order with respect to sealing.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari for taking the law into his own hands. The sealing drive in Delhi is being carried out by a Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee against business establishments using residential properties for commercial purposes. It is being implemented by three BJP-led Municipal Corporations of Delhi.

The committee was set up by the Supreme Court in 2006. In 2012, the apex court asked the committee to stop the drive. But in December 2017 it ordered the resumption of the drive.

Tiwari has been booked under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 461 and 465 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, assisting the court in the sealing issue, requested the court to take stringent action against Tiwari for breaking the lock of sealed premises. The monitoring committee also said members of political parties and others were intentionally and deliberately violating the court’s order not to interfere in the sealing drive against illegal and unauthorised construction in the city and urged the court to act tough against such persons to ensure that its orders were not violated.

According to reports, Tiwari again visited the village on Tuesday and protested against the sealing drive initiated by municipal authorities, advocate Ranjit Kumar told the bench.

A video showing Tiwari breaking the lock of the house in Gokulpur area was shared on microblogging site Twitter by news agency ANI.

Speaking in self-defence, Tiwari said that he “wanted to appeal” to the Supreme Court and its monitoring committee to ensure that no such “pick and choose” action was taken in the name of the sealing drive.

He asserted that he will not even spare the BJP-ruled municipal corporations in such matters.

“If sealing is done in an illegal way, we will oppose and protest against it. I challenge Arvind Kejriwal to visit the colonies and answer the public in Delhi. We will also file an FIR,” Tiwari said.

The Delhi BJP chief also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress, accusing them of misleading people in the name of converting unauthorised into authorised.

