The Supreme Court on Monday asked eight states and one union territory, who have not complied with the apex court's earlier order on mob lynchings and cow vigilantism, to file their replies within two weeks, reports said. The apex court has taken a serious note of the fact that only nine of the twenty-nine states and two of the seven union territories (UTs) have so far complied with its July 17 order giving a slew of directions to deal with mob violence and cow vigilantism incidents across the country.

On July 17, the Supreme Court, while decrying incidents of lynchings, had asked the Parliament to come up with a law to deter such crimes and warned that if the reports are not filed then home secretary of defaulting state will have to appear in person before the court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra condemned cases of mob-lynching and called the incidents “horrendous acts of mobocracy” which cannot be allowed to become a new norm and asked states and union territories to give wide publicity to its orders and to put it up on their websites so as to spread the awareness.

Senior Counsel Indira Jaising, appearing for one of the petitioners Tushar Gandhi, requested that the Supreme Court to direct the states to disclose the names of the organisations accredited by them as the Societies for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals under Rule 3 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals under Rule 3 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Establishment and Regulation of Societies for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) Rules, 2001, livelaw.in reported.

While hearing a plea by activist and Congress leader Tehseen Poonawala, who is pressing for an anti-lynching bill or Masuka (Manav Suraksha Kanoon) and Tushar Gandhi, the court also directed the Rajasthan government to file an affidavit explaining the action it had taken against police personnel facing allegations in the case of lynching of one Rakbar Khan in Alwar on July 20.

To prevent mob lynching and cow vigilantism, the Supreme Court had issued 12 guidelines in July this year.

