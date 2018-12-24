Challenging the Ministry of Home Affairs' order of snooping on all the computers by the authorised agencies, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Supreme Court on Monday. The petitioner M.L. Sharma has demanded the constitutionality and legality of the Ministry of Home Affairs Order for authorising central agencies and the Delhi Police to snoop on all computers.

Opposing the MHA order, an advocate M.L. Sharma, PIL petitioner, contended that the MHA order was “illegal, unconstitutional and ultra-vires to the law” and demanded to quash it in the interest of justice.

In the petition, it is mentioned that “the blanket surveillance order must be tested against fundamental right to privacy”. It has also asked the court to prohibit the agencies from initiating any criminal proceedings or investigation against anybody under the provisions of the Information Technology Act based on the notification.

For the uninitiated, Sharma had been rebuked by the Supreme Court for filing ‘frivolous’ PILs. He was also being imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

Contrary to it, the opposition has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of turning India into a ‘surveillance state’. Defending the oppositions’ remarks, the BJP-led Central government cited the decision has been taken in the interest of national security and as a repetitive move of UPA regime’s rules passed in 2009

