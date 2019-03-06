Supreme Court on Rafale: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the review petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on the Rafale deal controversy. CJI Ranjan Gogoi said statements made by AAP leader on the Supreme Court judgment were derogatory remarks and charges for contempt of court would be levelled against him.

Supreme Court on Rafale: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the review petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on the Rafale deal controversy. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi refused to hear that matter saying the statements made by AAP leader on the Supreme Court judgment are very derogatory. According to the reports, 2 review petitions were filed in the Rafale deal controversy, one by AAP MP Sanjay Singh and second by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and advocate Prashant Bhushan. The 3-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph have been hearing the pleas related to the Rafale deal controvery.

During today’s court proceedings on the Rafale jet deal controversy, CJI Ranjan Gogoi said that Primary question is that should the court not look into the evidence or the document, if there is relevance or corruption. The Attorney General KK Venugopal, in court today, said that the matter should not be looked into as it deals with national security, defence and secrets.

KK Venugopal said that every statement by this Court is used to destabilise either the Govt or the opposition. Why should the court become a party to such an exercise? This is why I am appealing to this Court to exercise restraint. Defence procurements can’t be judicially examined.

The reports say that charges of contempt of the court would level against AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

