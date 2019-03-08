Leaders across political parties in India divided over the appointment of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, as the mediator in Ayodhya case. while Sri Sri has expressed his pleasure on being appointed as mediator in the long-standing conflict. Earlier, the bench, led by CJI Ranjan Gogoi, had asked the parties of amicably settling the dispute through court-monitored mediation.

After Supreme Court gives nod to form a three-member mediator panel including SC judge Justice FM Ibrahim Kalifulla, senior advocate Sriram Panchu, and spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Ayodhya case, several leaders have expressed their displeasure over Sri Sri’s appointment. A five-member judge bench of the apex court had reserved its order on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had earlier made a statement that if Muslims don’t give up their claim on Ayodhya, India will soon become Syria. He further added that the court would have appointed some other person instead of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Union Minister Uma Bharti while commenting on mediator panel said that she doesn’t want to comment on the Supreme Court order, being a Hindu, she thinks a temple should be made in Ayodhya.

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that it is a Wonderful opportunity for the Indian Muslim community to show that they are different from the rest of Muslim communities living in other parts of the world.

While spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar took to Twitter and expressed his happiness on being his appointment as a mediator in Ayodhya case. He said that all the people want to settle this long-standing conflict and he hoped that everyone will come together and end this dispute forever.

