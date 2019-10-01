Supreme Court has ordered Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis prosecution for concealing criminal cases in 2014 poll affidavit. A case under Section 125A of the Representation of People Act, 1951 has been registered against him.

Supreme Court orders Devendra Fadnavis prosecution for concealing criminal cases in 2014 poll affidavit: The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside a judgment of Bombay High Court giving Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis a clean chit for alleged concealment of two criminal cases against him in the election affidavit filed in 2014. However, the decision won’t affect him in the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, which are slated to take place on October 21.

A case under Section 125A of the Representation of People Act, 1951 has been filed against the Maharashtra Chief Minister by a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. The bench also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said that the case would be heard by a magistrate’s court.

Meanwhile, the BJP released the first list of candidates for upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections today. According to the list, Maharashtra Chief Minister will be contesting from Nagpur South West. During the 2014 elections, Fadnavis had contested the elections from the same seat.

Supreme Court holds that case made out for prosecution of Devendra Fadnavis under S. 125 of Representation of People Act for failing to disclose two cases against him on election affidavit. Sets aside judgment of Bombay HC and allows trial to proceed.

With the apex court’s orders, Fadnavis will be prosecuted for non-disclosure of criminal cases. Reports said that the cases of cheating and forgery were filed against Fadnavis in 1996 and 1998, however, he did not face any trial. The court’s order came following a petition filed by Satish Ukey challenging the Bombay HC orders.

Ukey underscored in his petition that Fadnavis did not disclose the information required by him under sub-section (1) of Section 33A of the Act of 1951 required in filing his nomination.

