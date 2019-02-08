The Supreme Court on Friday ordered former deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to vacate a government bungalow to make way for the now deputy CM of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi. A bench headed by the Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi heard the petition and also fined the RJD leader Rs 50,000 for going against the government decision.

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered former deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to vacate a government bungalow meant for a deputy chief minister. The apex court was hearing a petition filed by the RJD leader himself challenging the orders of the Patna high court to vacate the government bungalow and shift to an accommodation for the leader of the Opposition. A bench headed by the Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi heard the petition and also fined the RJD leader Rs 50,000 for going against the government decision. The bench also comprised of Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna.

The leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Yadav, had recently filed an appeal against the Patna Court, which had recently rejected his petition challenging the Bihar government’s order to vacate the government bungalow for the newly appointed deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi.

Last month, the Delhi’s Patiala House Court granted regular bail to jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in the 2006 IRCTC hotel maintenance contract case. The court granted them bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 Lakh and a surety amount each. The matter was being investigated by the Enforcement Department (ED).

Earlier on Thursday, Tejashwi launched his Berozgari hatao aarakshsan badhao’ yatra from from Lowam playground. While addressing the gathering, the RJD leader emphasised that reservation should be given on the basis caste census and size of each caste. Yadav also sought a rise in quota cap for the backward castes.

