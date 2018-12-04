SC penalises five states for failing to create online link for monitoring implementation of mid-day meal schemes in govt-run schools: he top court had directed the states to implement its order within three months of time. During the hearing, the Centre told the apex court that twenty-five states have submitted their reply, however, it was found that 11 states didn't furnish their replies.

SC penalises five states for failing to create online link for monitoring implementation of mid-day meal schemes in govt-run schools: The Supreme Court on Tuesday penalised Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, and Jammu & Kashmir with Rs 1 lakh each and Delhi Rs 2 lakh for failing to create an online link for monitoring implementation of mid-day meal schemes in government-run schools. The top court had directed the states to implement its order within three months of time. During the hearing, the Centre told the apex court that twenty-five states have submitted their reply, however, it was found that 11 states didn’t furnish their replies.

The apex court had directed all the states to highlight the achievements of mid-day meal schemes by dedicating a separate link on their official web pages. The link should have contained information regarding the implementation of the mid-day meal scheme in every district and blocks of the concerned states. However, the states failed to address the issue of efficiency and transparency in the implementation of the training of parental bodies working in schools, TTIs and diets in the State.

On November 28, 2001, the Supreme Court had directed the State governments and Union Territories to implement the Mid-Day Meal Scheme by providing every child in every government and government-assisted Primary School with a prepared mid-day meal.

Mid-day meal (MDM) is a wholesome freshly-cooked lunch served to children in government and government-aided schools in the country to avoid classroom hunger and increase school enrolment and attendance. The MDM also aims at improving socialisation among castes and empower women through employment.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More