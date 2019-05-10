Supreme Court quashes Bihar High Court's order on regularisation of 3.5 lakh contractual teachers: The teachers on contract with the Bihar government had been demanding the right to equal pay for equal work for quite a long time

Supreme Court quashes Bihar High Court’s order on regularisation of 3.5 lakh contractual teachers: The Supreme Court on Friday quashed the Bihar High Court’s order on regularisation of 3.5 lakh contractual teachers. Earlier, the Patna High Court had ruled that contractual teachers in government schools in the state are entitled to a salary on a par with the regular permanent teachers. But the apex court today upheld the state government’s views on the matter.

The teachers on contract with the Bihar government had been demanding the right to equal pay for equal work for quite a long time. They had organised a protest against Nitish Kumar government after he had ruled out considering their demand.

On July 21, 2018, the Centre had supported the Bihar government’s stand in opposing ‘equal pay for equal work’ for contractual teachers in the state. The Niyojit teachers were appointed under a 2006 law by local body institutions i.e. Panchayati Raj institutions/Urban local bodies Zila Parishad.

In 2018, the Ministry of Human Resources Development (HRD) had told the Supreme Court that the procedure followed for the recruitment of contractual teachers in Bihar was not at par with the mode followed to recruit the regular teachers. In an affidavit, The HRD ministry said that procedure followed for the recruitment of Niyojit (contractual) teachers were not at par with the mode followed to recruit the regular teachers and no competitive examinations were held for the recruitment of the teachers. The affidavit also mentioned that the contractual teachers were appointed by civic bodies while the regular teachers were appointed by the state education department.

The Centre had constituted an expert committee of three chief secretary rank officers to examine the feasibility of grant of improved pay package demanded by the contractual teachers and proposed about 20 per cent hike in their existing pay structures subject to their clearing a special exam.

At the same time, the Centre made it clear that salary hike of contractual teachers would have serious financial ramification for the state and the country and identical claims will be made in other states and UTs.

Contractual teachers in Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha have been demanding permanent status of their jobs and a policy for their future.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App