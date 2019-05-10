The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its verdict in review plea challenging its December 14 verdict that had upheld the purchase of 36 French aircraft Rafale. Petitioners argued that the Centre had misled the court by playing with facts to get a favourable response.

The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its verdict on petitions that challenged its December 14 judgement against the investigation into the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France. In a joint affidavit filed by Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and Prashant Bhushan, it was stated that the Centre misled the court to get a favourable response. The petitioners also said that the December 14 judgement was obtained through multiple falsehoods and suppression of material and relevant information.

Speaking for the Centre, Attorney General KK Venugopal cited a CAG report saying India got Rafale at a cheaper price. He said if the court would decide its verdict on the basis computation of the prices and that if it would also fix the prices of aircraft and avionics.

Supreme Court reserves order on Rafale review petitions against its December 14, 2018 judgement upholding the 36 Rafale jets' deal. pic.twitter.com/b9gC4s0qCp — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2019

Venugopal said that Rafale wasn’t being procured for self-interest but for national security. Mocking petitioners, he said that no court in the world would examine a defence deal on these kinds of arguments. He said that pricing Rafale deal was covered under Article 10 of inter-government agreement and hence should not have been discussed in public domain. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had also refrained from hearing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh’s petition in the Rafale case.

On Friday, Prashant Bhushan, who was also one of the December 14 verdict review petitioners pointed out that there was an error in the December judgement as it referred to a non-existent CAG report. Interestingly, the same CAG report was cited by the Attorney General Venugopal in the court. He also claimed that three out of the seven-member International Negotiating Team (INT) had also objected to the inflated Rafale aircraft price.

Simultaneously the top court also reserved its hearing against Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s Chowkidar chor hai remarks for which he had tendered an unconditional apology on Thursday.

