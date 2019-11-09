The court ordered the disputed land to be given to government-run trust for temple construction and a prominent site of 5-acre will be allotted for a mosque. The court also announced deity Ram Lalla has been allotted the ownership of the 2.77-acre disputed land.

The Supreme Court on Saturday announced its landmark decision over the Ayodhya land dispute. The apex court ordered the disputed land to be given to government-run trust for a temple. It also directed that a prominent site of 5-acre in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh will be allotted for a mosque. The court also announced deity Ram Lalla, one of the litigants in the case, has been given the ownership of the 2.77-acre disputed land which will be subject to the maintenance of peace and law and order and tranquility.

The unanimous verdict which was delivered by a 5-judge constitution bench was heard for 40 days. The bench was consisting of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justice SA Bobde, Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Abdul Nazeer.

Leaders across party lines welcomed the apex court’s decision. Meanwhile, Sunni Wakf Board said they are not satisfied with the decision. Sunni Wakf Board lawyer Zafaryab Jilani termed the Judgment a plus for Hindus and positive for Muslims, but 5 acres where the court ordered to construct a mosque has no value.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala: Randeep Surjewala,Congress on being asked by media if Temple should be constructed on Ayodhya site: Supreme Court ka nirnay aa chuka hai, svabhavik taur pe aapke sawal ka jawab haan mein hai, Bhartiye Rashtriye Congress Bhagwan Shri Ram ke Mandir ke nirman ki pakshdhar hai.

Iqbal Ansari, one of the litigants in Ayodhya case: I am happy that Supreme Court has finally delivered a verdict, I respect the judgement of the court.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar: Supreme Court’s judgement should be welcomed by everyone, it will be beneficial for the social harmony. There should be no further dispute on this issue, that is my appeal to the people.

Zafaryab Jilani, Sunni Waqf Board Lawyer: We respect the judgement but we are not satisfied, we will decide further course of action.

Sri Sri Ravishankar: This is a historic judgment, I welcome it. This case was going on for a long time and finally, it has reached a conclusion. Peace and harmony should be maintained in society.

The Hindus had claimed that they had been continuously worshipping at the spot where the masjid stood. It had also claimed that a temple was destroyed to build a mosque.

Earlier, the Allahabad high court in its 2010 judgment had equally distributed the 2.77 acres of land into three parties — Nirmohi Akhara, Ram Lalla and the Sunni Waqf Board. Ram Chabutra and Sita Rasoi were given to Nirmohi Akhara while Ram Lalla was awarded the inner courtyard. The Sunni Waqf Board was given the outer courtyard. Later, the judgment was challenged in the Supreme Court.

