Supreme Court raps Nitish Kumar govt in Bihar shelter home case: The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government for not filing correct FIR in the shelter home case and asked the state government to ratify its mistake within 24 hours. The apex court said the state government’s attitude is inhuman and it is shameful for a government to behave in this way. The top court also warned the Bihar government that it will take necessary action against it if it fails to make changes in the FIR with immediate effect. Earlier, the Supreme Court had sought a response from Bihar government and the CBI over a Patna High Court order that gaged the media from reporting the matter and came down heavily on the state government over the rape incidents in the state saying that women are being raped left, right and centre.

Over 30 girls were raped at the shelter home run by Brajesh Thakur, the owner of state-funded NGO, in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. The matter was reported after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) audit report said many girls at the shelter home had complained of sexual abuse. Addressing the issue, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had commented that such shelter homes should not be run by the NGOs, rather they should under the control of the government. He also said that the recently held sit-in protest by the opposition was just an attention seeking attempt on the issue. Manju Verma, who is a JD(U) MLA from Cheria-Bariarpur, resigned from the post of Bihar’s Social Welfare Minister in August 2018 after reports surfaced about her husband’s alleged involvement in the shelter home rapes case and his close links with the alleged mastermind Brajesh Thakur.

The Supreme Court also termed the incidents scary and horrific and further questioned the inaction by the Nitish Kumar-led government over the case where more than 30 minor girls were raped. During the hearings, the court had stated that it will wrong to keep the prime accused, Brajesh Thakur in the jail as he is an influential person. The following remarks by the apex court came while it was pursuing the case report filed by the CBI. Questioning the Bihar government and the CBI, the Supreme Court asked that why was Bihar Minister Manju Verma’s husband, Chandra Shekhar Verma, was not arrested over his involvement in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes case.

