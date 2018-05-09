As Centre failed to come up with a scheme's draft on sharing of Cauvery water among the four riparian states by March 30, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it was a sheer contempt of this court. After the court's statement, Attorney General KK Venugopal said that Tamil Nadu and Karnataka had submitted elaborate suggestions to the Union government on dos and don'ts while framing the scheme.

After a series of delays in non-formulation of the Cauvery water-sharing ‘scheme’, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the Centre was “in sheer contempt of this court” for disobeying its orders given on March 30. The court has also summoned water resources secretary to present in the court on May 14 with the scheme’s draft. After the court’s statement, Attorney General KK Venugopal said the states including, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have submitted their suggestions to the Union government should be included while framing the scheme and constituting the Cauvery Management Board.

“Most of the Union cabinet members, including the PM, are busy campaigning for the Karnataka assembly elections. The Centre wants to deliberate on the suggestions made by the two states. It is such a sensitive issue and we must ensure there is no law and order situation,” the AG was quoted as saying.

However, Tamil Nadu’s counsel Shekhar Naphade said that the Centre is not taking the state and the court seriously and someone should go to jail for this deliberate disobedience. Slamming the BJP government, Naphade said, “Someone should go to jail for this deliberate disobedience”.

The three-judge bench of CJI Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud refused to accept the submission of attorney general K.K. Venugopal. When asked about the submission of draft scheme, he sought time till May 14, after the Karnataka election.

ALSO READ: BJP, Congress trade allegations after 10,000 voter ID cards seized from Bengaluru apartment

“Most of the Union cabinet members, including the PM, are busy campaigning for the Karnataka assembly elections. The Centre wants to deliberate on the suggestions made by the two states. It is such a sensitive issue and we must ensure there is no law and order situation,” AG further added.

ALSO READ: Congress did nothing to help farmers, not serious about women’s security: PM Modi in Karnataka

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App