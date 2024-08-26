Monday, August 26, 2024

Supreme Court Recruitment: Applications Open For 80 Junior Court Attendant Positions

The Supreme Court of India has commenced the recruitment process for 80 Junior Court Attendant (Cooking Knowing) positions. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, sci.gov.in, with the application deadline set for September 19.

Position Details

  • Post: Junior Court Attendant (Cooking Knowing)
  • Vacancies: 80 (subject to change)
  • Pay Scale: Level 3 of the Pay Matrix, with a basic pay of Rs 21,700 plus allowances.

Eligibility Criteria

  1. Educational Qualification:
    • Candidates must have passed the 10th standard from a Government-recognized board or institute.
    • Additionally, a one-year full-time diploma in cooking or culinary arts is required.
    • Ex-servicemen without a diploma must possess a trade or competency certificate in cooking or catering from an authorized body.
  2. Age Limit:
    • Candidates must be between 18 and 27 years of age as of August 01, 2024.
    • Age relaxation applies to SC/ST/OBC/Physically Challenged/Ex-Servicemen/Widows/Divorcee Women/Judicially separated Women who are not re-married and dependents of Freedom Fighters, as per Government rules.
    • There is no age limit for Supreme Court employees with at least 3 years of regular service. However, no age relaxation is granted for candidates working in other Government departments.

Selection Process

The selection will be conducted in three stages:

  1. Written Test: 100 marks
  2. Practical Trade Skill Test: 70 marks
  3. Interview: 30 marks

The total evaluation will be out of 200 marks.

