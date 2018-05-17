The Supreme Court has refused to put hearings in the Cauvery water sharing case on hold on grounds that there was no government in the state following Assembly election results. The Apex court also directed the Centre to file a modified scheme on Cauvery River management before it on Thursday.

The Supreme Court rejected Karnataka’s plea to put hearings in the Cauvery water sharing case on hold on grounds that there was no government in the state following Assembly election results. The Apex court also directed the Centre to file a modified scheme on Cauvery River management before it on Thursday. The direction came after Karnataka government said that it would like to file objections on the Centre’s draft scheme on distributing the waters of the Cauvery River.

“All the states concerned are making submissions to the draft scheme. I am requesting for adjournment till first week of July as I do not have the assistance and instruction from the council of ministers of Karnataka,” advocate Shyam Divan, representing Karnataka told the court.

The Karnataka government has objected to the Centre’s draft, contending it got only 4% of the water but was expected to contribute 15% of the cost towards the Cauvery Management Board (CMB). The Karnataka government has objected to the control of reservoirs and said that it should lie with the state, not CMB.

The apex court has asked the centre to modify a provision in the scheme that authorises the Union government to issue directions “from time to time “on Cauvery water distribution between four riparian states, Tamil Nadu Kerala and Puducherry.

The state government has also objected to Centre’s proposal to have the headquarters of the Management board in Bengaluru. The Central government filed the draft scheme on Monday outlying its proposal to follow the Court’s February judgement allocating the share of the wasters of the Cauvery River, weeks after being rapped for failing to implement the court’s order.

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have fought over the river for more than a century now. On February 16, the SC reduced the quantity of water Karnataka was asked to supply to TN by 14.75 tmc (thousand million cubic litres).

