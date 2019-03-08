Aadhaar card-Voter ID linking: Supreme Court refuses to entertain pleas seeking direction to link Voter ID cards with Aadhaar card: A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asks advocate Ashwini Upadhyay to approach the Election Commission which will pass an appropriate order on the plea.

Aadhaar card-Voter ID linking: Supreme Court refuses to entertain pleas seeking direction to link Voter ID cards with Aadhaar card: A Supreme Court bench on Friday refused to entertain petitions seeking directions to link Voter ID cards with Aadhaar card. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi told the advocate Ashwini Upadhyay to approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) and after its nod, the court would accept the plea. The Supreme Court’s decision on Aadhaar card and Voters’ ID card plea is very important as the count down for 17th Lok Sabha elections has begun and the polls are due by May.

A day ago, the UIDAI stated that the business organisations will have to pay Rs 20 for customer verification and 50 paise for every transaction using the Aadhar number. “Aadhaar authentication services shall be charged at the rate of Rs 20 (including taxes) for each e-KYC transaction and Rs 0.50 (including taxes) for each Yes and No authentication transaction from requesting entities,” a notification by the UIDAI said.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had announced that the Aadhaar Card would not be mandatory to buy SIM cards and opening bank accounts. Scrapping and calling Section 57 as unconstitutional, which allowed private companies to demand Aadhaar numbers from the consumers for KYC identification, Justice DY Chandrachud had said termed the section as a fraud on the Constitution.

Supreme Court refuses to entertain pleas seeking direction to link Voter ID cards with Aadhaar card. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asks advocate Ashwini Upadhyay to approach the Election Commission which will pass an appropriate order on the plea. pic.twitter.com/Xcd2GiQD7H — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More