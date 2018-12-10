Supreme Court refuses to intervene in J&K Governor's decision to dissolve state Assembly: Supreme Court refuses to interfere with Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's decision to dissolve the assembly. The top court on Monday morning, December 10, said that it is not inclined to intervene.

Amid political turmoil in Indian-administrated Kashmir, Supreme Court refuses to interfere with Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik’s decision to dissolve the assembly. The top court on Monday morning, December 10, said that it is not inclined to intervene. The apex court responded to a petition which was filed by BJP leader Gangan Bhagat, who challenged Malik decision to dissolve the assembly in Jammu and Kashmir. In his petition, Bhagat had called Governor’s decision “illegal and arbitrary” and wanted the top court to reject the decision and order Malik to call for a floor test.

Governor’s move came at crossroads when two factions-People’s Democratic Party and BJP ally People’s Conference staked claim to form a government in the state. Malik, in a statement, had said that the decision propelled after leaders of disparate ideologies claimed to form a government in the state.

Supreme Court dismisses the petition filed by former BJP MLA Gagan Bhagat, after noting that there is no merit in the petition. He had challenged the order of the Governor to dissolve J&K Assembly. — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2018

On November 22, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti in a letter via mail approached the Governor’s office to stake claim to form a government in the Valley with a support of Congress and Omar Abdullah’s National Conference.

The development came after the BJP ally, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference leader (JKPC) Sajjad Lone wrote to Raj Bhavan that his party along with BJP is willing to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir.

While Kashmir remained on edge during the four-phase local urban body polls, in which the BJP garnered victory by winning 100 wards in Kashmir and 212 in Jammu.

