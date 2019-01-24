Supreme Court refuses to stay amendments to SC/ST Act: The apex court said that no interim order can be passed in these matters and the petit against the amendment and review pleas against the March 20 judgment should be heard together.

SC refuses to stay amendments to SC/ST Act: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2018, that rules out any provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes. The apex court said petitions against the amendment and review pleas against the March 20 judgement should be heard together.

The SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2018, was passed by the Parliament to override its verdict on automatic arrests and anticipatory bail.

