The Supreme Court on Thursday while replying to Centre on the SC/ST Act has refused to stay its previous order. The Apex Court, however, has conveyed it to the Centre that it is 100% in favour of protecting the rights of the people belonging to the SC/ST community. The Court also said it wanted that those who have been found guilty for atrocities on the people belonging to the SC/ST communities shall be punished. The Supreme Court has decided to hear the matter on May 16.

Earlier, approaching the Supreme Court to stay its order, the Centre had earlier termed court’s judgement of stopping automatic arrests in cases under the SC/ST Act as wrong. The Centre also asked the Supreme Court to review the case to a larger bench. But the Supreme Court has refused to stay its order, saying that discussions will continue on May 16. The Court has also disagreed with Centre’s view that its decision had led to violence which broke out in a number of states and many lives were lost.

The nation had witnessed widespread violence after the Supreme Court had prohibited the immediate arrests of people accused of atrocities on SC/ST people based on complaints of scheduled castes or tribes. The Apex court mandated a 7-day preliminary inquiry before the arrest. Responding on the matter, the Supreme Court bench has further said, “It’s not that the judgment says there shall be no registration of crime. It’s not that accused shall not be arrested. The safeguards were for the purpose that a person should not be readily arrested or an innocent punished because there was no provision of anticipatory bail under the SC/ST Act.”

Earlier on April 2, thousands of Dalits protested in the Hapur city and Garhmukteshwar to oppose the changes to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act-1989. The turbulence led to the death of 10 people, including 2 in neighboring districts- Meerut and Muzaffarnagar. She further added the Opposition; the BJP never talked of losing trust in the government when it was on the other side.

