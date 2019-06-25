Supreme Court rejects Congress petition on conducting simultaneous Rajya Sabha bypolls in Gujarat: Gujarat Congress leader Pareshbhai Dhanani had challenged the decision of the Election Commission to hold separate by polls in Gandhinagar and Amethi in Gujarat vacated by Union ministers Amit Shah and Smriti Irani, respectively.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused a petition filed by the Congress party on conducting simultaneous Rajya Sabha bypolls in Gandhinagar and Amethi seats in Gujarat. However, a vacation bench of justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant allowed the Congress party to file election plea after the conclusion of polls to file the two Rajya Sabha seats. Now, the Election Commission of India (ECI) can conduct separate bypolls as the apex court has expressed its inability to interfere in the matter.

Gujarat Congress leader Pareshbhai Dhanani had challenged the decision of the Election Commission to hold separate bypolls in the two seats in the state. The Congress sought direction from the top court to quash and declare the poll panel’s order as unconstitutional as it was violative of Article 14 of the Constitution, reports said.

On June 15, the Elections Commission had announced that bypolls to six Rajya Sabha seats, including Gandhinagar and Amethi in Gujarat vacated by Union ministers Amit Shah and Smriti Irani, respectively, will be held on July 5, 2019. In an affidavit, the Election Commission had reiterated that the two seats were casual vacancies, and there was nothing in the law which said separate elections should not be held for them.

However, the EC’s decision to issue separate notifications for the bypolls didn’t go down well with the Congress which accused the poll body of working under the ruling BJP’s pressure.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App