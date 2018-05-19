In a major blow for the Congress-JDS, the Supreme Court rejected petition filed against the appointment of BJP MLA KG Bopaiah as pro-tem speaker to conduct the crucial floor test in Karnataka Assembly. The Apex court has also ordered the proceedings of Karnataka assembly be shared with local TV channels for transparency.

In a major blow for the Congress-JDS alliance, the Supreme Court rejected the petition filed against the appointment of BJP MLA KG Bopaiah as pro-tem speaker to conduct the crucial floor test in Karnataka Assembly. A three-judge bench headed by Justice AK Sikri, comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan and SA Bobde, heard the petition. The petition had claimed that appointment made by Karnataka governor Vajubhai R Vala was unconstitutional and requested the apex court to set it aside.

The eight-page long petition had sought the Supreme Court to pass an appropriate order directing the test to be conducted by segregating the MLAs supporting and opposing the motion in different lobbies of the assembly.

The petition had stated that despite the parliamentary convention and practice of appointing the senior most member of the assembly as pro-tem speaker, a junior MLA with a controversial record of passing biased disqualification orders was appointed by the speaker.

While rejecting the Congress-JDS alliance demand to quash Bopaiah’s appointment, the Supreme Court also ordered the proceedings of Karnataka assembly to be shared with local TV channels for transparency.

BJP was under fire for appointing Bopaiah as pro-tem speaker as the Congress-JDS had pushed the name of 8-time MLA RV Deshpande claiming him to be more meritorious and deserving to be the speaker.

Congress in the petition was referring to Bopaiah’s move in 2011 when he was the speaker. In October of that year, 11 dissenting MLAs of the ruling BJP and some independent MLAs moved against the leadership of then Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and withdrew their support. Bopaiah disqualified the revolting MLAs to nullify their impact on the ruling government. His controversial move was instrumental in stabilising the Yeddyurappa government.

Karnataka Chief Minister will now face floor test to prove majority in Assembly at 4 pm. The BJP is eight members short of the clear majority mark of 112; the Congress-JDS combine has 116 seats, well above the majority mark.

