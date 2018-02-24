While hearing a petition on Aadhaar, Supreme Court has denied extending the deadline for seeding Aaadhar to a host of services, such as banking and mobile phones beyond March 31. 5- judge bench led by Chief Justice of India said we can't extend the 12-digit unique identity number linking deadline. The petition was filed by the senior advocate Shyam Divan on the grounds that mandatory linkage can't be completed by March 31.

Supreme Court has rejected a petition seeking an extension of the deadline for seeding Aadhaar to a host of services, such as banking and mobile phones beyond March 31. The petition was filed by the senior lawyer Shyam Divan on the grounds that mandatory linkage of the Aadhaar number would not be completed by March 31. While hearing the matter, 5-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said we can’t extend the 12-digit unique identity number linking deadline. However, the apex court said it would keep in mind all the worries when it concludes the hearings and reserved its judgment.

The Central government and Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) are continuously defending the objective of the programme. Senior advocate Gopal Subramanium, appearing for the opposition said the Centre can’t impose on biometrics sans criminality. He also asked the top court to pay attention to 2 notifications issued by the government. The senior advocate said, “The flawed Aadhaar architecture will be used now to enfranchise and deenfranchise.” He said the govt. cant justify the Aadhar scheme as it was an unreasonable invasion of a citizen’s right to life and liberty and urged the apex court to strike down the Act.

Individual’s privacy is under threat and anybody can breach the security as data is stored in many places. Recently, the Centre has issued a draft notification to amend rules for driving licenses proposed Aadhaar as one of the documents that can be submitted for address and age proof. Expressing his views on the concerns raised by the peoples about Aadhaar, Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that biometric information, including fingerprints and iris scan, is totally secured in an encrypted format at UIDAI’s Central Identities Data Repository.

On January 30, Supreme Court had questioned if it was possible to strike a balance on linking Aadhaar with the disbursal of benefits under the social welfare schemes and protecting the data on individuals from being aggregated.

