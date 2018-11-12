Ayodhya land case: The Supreme Court bench further added that they have already passed the order and added that the appeals are coming up in the month of January 2019. The plea that was filed by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha was reportedly being presented by lawyer Barun Kumar Sinha in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea seeking an early hearing in Ayodhya title suit in connection with Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case. The plea that was rejected by the apex court was filed by Hindu Mahasabha where they have sought early hearings in the matter. In recent times, the Supreme Court has witnessed a number of pleas challenging the verdict given by the Allahabad High Court where it had divided the disputed land into three parts. the following petition was rejected by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice SK Kaul.

Rejecting the plea seeking early hearings, the Supreme Court said that it has already listed the appeals before the appropriate bench. it further added that the matter will be heard in January. The Supreme Court bench further added that they have already passed the order and added that the appeals are coming up in the month of January 2019. The plea that was filed by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha was reportedly being presented by lawyer Barun Kumar Sinha in the Supreme Court.

Earlier, while hearing the matter on October 29, the Supreme Court had said that an appropriate bench will look into the appeals filed in the case and will be deciding in January that when the matter should be heard. The following ruling came after several Hindu organisations protested against the order and demanded the fast-paced construction fo Ram Mandir. After the Babri Masjid was demolished by the kar sevaks, the Allahabad High Court had divided the land into three parts — Ram Lalla, the Nirmohi Akhada and the Sunni Waqf Board.

In its earlier ruling, CJI Ranjan Gogoi had also rejected a plea filed by the Uttar Pradesh government where it had argued that since the matter was over 100-year-old, it should be taken up on priority. As per reports, around 14 petitions have been filed that challenge the 2010 verdict delivered by the Allahabad High Court.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More