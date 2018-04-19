Rejecting the plea on April 19, the Supreme Court came down heavily on the petitioners saying that there is no merit in the petitions and there is no reason to doubt the statements of sitting Judges. the Court also added that it was an attempt of the petitioners was to malign the judiciary.

While hearing the petitions, the Supreme Court also said that Public Interest Litigations (PILs) are being used to settle political scores and it would be a great danger to judiciary if this is allowed to continue

The petitions seeking SIT probe into special CBI judge Loya’s death were dismissed by the Supreme Court on Thursday, April 19. While canceling the plea for an independent probe, the Court stated that petitions filed had no merit. The court also noted that there was no reason to doubt the statements made by the sitting judges. Holding the previous rulings, the Court also said that this was an attempt of petitioners “to malign the judiciary.” The Supreme Court also came down heavily on the petitioners for “scandalising the court, casting aspersions on the judges.”

While hearing the petitions, the Supreme Court also said that Public Interest Litigations (PILs) are being used to settle political scores and it would be a great danger to judiciary if this is allowed to continue. Rejecting the plea, the Supreme Court said, “Nothing to disbelieve the version of four judges; judiciary must stand by the four judges.” Passing its verdict in Judge Loya case, the Supreme Court said that “aura of good faith” was sought to be created by the petitioners in the case, however as submissions progressed, it fell apart. the case was being heard by Justice Khanwilkar, Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Chandrachud.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court slammed the petitioners by stating that the attacks were made on Administrative Committee of High Court and “even the judges of this court were not spared.” In what could be perceived as a warning to the petitioners, the Supreme Court said, “Submissions by petitioners prima facie amounts to criminal contempt of court but not taking contempt action.” The following verdict by the Supreme Court came in after it had asked the Maharashtra Government to submit the post-mortem report of the CBI judge. As per official reports, Justice Loya died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur in 2014. However, the matter was highlighted after an article quoting the family of Justice Loya over the death went viral. The family said that they suspect foul play in the death of Loya.

ALSO READ: Delhi man suspects mother having affair with friend, stabs him 22 times!

Commenting on the verdict, Former AG, Mukul Rohatgi said, “These petitioners did not uphold the rule of law. The main aim was to attack some senior functionaries of the current government. There was no question of foul play. The petition had a personal interest, not the public interest.”

ALSO READ: Man carries dead brother’s body on bicycle in Assam’s Majuli

ALSO READ: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reveals secret behind his stamina

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App