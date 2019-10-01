The Supreme Court on Tuesday recalled its 2018 order on the SC/ST Act and called it discriminatory. The court today partially did away with the 2018 order that mandated prior approval and preliminary inquiry before a public servant was taken into custody.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday revived its 2018 order on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act) that prevented misuse of the SC/ST act including no arrest of public servant without prior approval. The court in its 2018 order had also mandated preliminary investigation before an FIR was lodged against accused.

Responding to review petition filed by the BJP-led Centre following protests against the 2018 order, the top court observed that discrimination and inequality still stigmatized the Indian society and the battle of SC/ST communities to rise above such prejudices was on. The court added that untouchability was a taboo and referred to manual scavengers who are not yet availed with the modern amenities.

The Centre in its review petition had rejected SC’s judgment that prevented arrest without sanction and called it non-compliance of the Indian Constitution. The judgment had led to political distress with the Dalit community slamming the Narendra Modi government for not standing by the SC/ST community and defending their rights.

The last hearing in the matter took place on September 18 when the Constitution Bench comprising Justices Arun Misha, MR Shah, and BR Gavai reserved the judgment for October 1, i.e. today. In its previous order, the court had observed that its March 2018 judgment was against the sanctity of the Indian Constitution.

The 2018 judgment was made in the purview of abuse of the SC/ST with the petitioners claiming misuse of the special provision guaranteed to the marginalized community.

The court asserted that the act was being maliciously used by vested interests for political and personal reasons following which the top court diluted the act to prevent manipulation of the act.

In the 2018 judgment, the court cited anticipatory bail provision for accused and encouraged preliminary investigation to determine the credibility of a case before an FIR was registered under the SC/ST Act. In today’s order other than shunning prior sanction for arrest of public servants, it also forbade preliminary inquiry to arrest a person.

What is SC/ST Act?

It applies to people not part of the SC/ST community involved in an act that is against the will of a person from SC/ST. The parameters to detain the accused are:

Forcing the person from SC/ST to eat or drink unedible or something the person doesn’t want to consume

Irking the person such as insult or injury

Body shaming the person such as naked parade or making the person march after painting his face or body

Depriving the person of cultivation on his/her own land

Forcing the person to work as a bonded labour

Exploiting the person to use his/her Fundamental Rights such as Right to Vote

Conspiring false legal proceedings

Deliberately humiliating the person in public

It should be noted that the SC/ST act provision can be used against a public servant and the current case deals with public servant. The punishment ranges from six months imprisonment to death penalty.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App