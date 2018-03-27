NGO Shakti Vahini had moved the Supreme Court against khap panchayats seeking directions from the Centre and state governments for preventing honour killings. The petition was filed after an alarming increase in the killing of people, who had eloped and married or otherwise against the wishes of their families, caste groups or communities.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday announced that any meeting of people intended to scuttle a marriage of two consenting adults would be considered illegal. In a landmark judgment against widespread extra-judicial intervention like khap panchayats which annul marriages, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said the punitive measures to deal with such an unlawful assembly will be in force until legislation comes into force. The order of the apex court came after an NGO filed a petition seeking prevention of ‘honour killings’ by khap panchayats.

Apart from the CJI, Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud passed a new order, which will come into force forthwith. Earlier in 2010, NGO Shakti Vahini had moved the Supreme Court against khap panchayats seeking directions from the Centre and state governments for preventing honour killings. The petition was filed after an alarming increase in the killing of people, who had eloped and married or otherwise against the wishes of their families, caste groups or communities.

Also Read: Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response on plea challenging polygamy, nikah halala practice

Last month, the apex court gave a stern telling off to khap panchayats for taking the law into their hands. The court directed the Central government to protect couples from such horrors. “Whatever the amicus curie says about khap, we are not concerned with that. What we are concerned is that if an adult girl or boy gets into marriage, no khap, no individual or society can question them,” the top court said in February 2018.

A khap is a community organisation of a particular caste or clan. Khap panchayats are mostly found in the northern parts of India. These panchayats are most notorious in Haryana, where several cases of honour killings have happened in the past decade.

Also Read: Kerala Radio Jockey Rajesh hacked to death in Thiruvananthapuram

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App