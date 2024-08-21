Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Reserved Category Students Denied MBBS Admissions In Madhya Pradesh

Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Reserved Category Students Denied MBBS Admissions In Madhya Pradesh

The Supreme Court delivered a landmark decision on Wednesday, favoring several students from reserved categories who had been unjustly denied admission to MBBS courses under the Unreserved Category Government School (UR-GS) quota in Madhya Pradesh. This ruling overturned earlier judgments from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which had upheld the state’s decision to deny these students their rightful seats.

Overturning Previous Rulings

The Supreme Court bench, comprised of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan, nullified the High Court orders issued in December 2023 and January 2024 that had previously dismissed the petitions filed by the affected students. These petitioners argued that, despite their higher merit scores compared to other candidates admitted under the UR-GS quota, they were unfairly excluded from the seats reserved for them.

Also read: Bharat Bandh 2024: Nationwide Strike Planned for August 21 to Protest SC/ST Reservation Ruling, Security Heightened Across India

The crux of the dispute centers on the Madhya Pradesh government’s handling of horizontal reservations as outlined in the Admission Rules, 2018. The petitioners, who had qualified under reserved categories but had superior scores compared to many candidates who were admitted, contended that they should have been granted admission to these seats before they were allocated to the open category.

Court’s Findings and Directions

Justice Gavai, commenting on the case, stated that the Madhya Pradesh government’s approach to further sub-classifying candidates into categories was legally unsustainable. The Supreme Court recognized that the petitioners, who had achieved higher marks than several candidates admitted under the UR-GS category, had been unjustly deprived of their rightful place.

With the admissions process for the 2023-24 academic year already concluded, the Supreme Court directed the Madhya Pradesh government to ensure that the petitioners are admitted in the upcoming 2024-25 academic session. The court has reserved seven seats specifically for these students as part of an interim order.

Implications of the Decision

This ruling is poised to have far-reaching implications for the application of reservation policies in educational institutions across India. It reinforces the principle that merit should be the primary criterion for admissions, even within reservation quotas, and highlights the necessity for transparent and fair implementation of reservation rules.

Also read: Bharat Bandh 2024: Nationwide Strike Against Supreme Court’s Decision on SC/ST Reservation Sparks Mixed Reactions

addBlock

Recent Post

Zomato Is Buying Paytm’s Entertainment And Ticketing Business For Rs 2,048 Crore- Deets Inside!

Zomato Is Buying Paytm’s Entertainment And Ticketing Business For Rs 2,048 Crore- Deets Inside!

Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra Believes Virat Kohli Should Stay Away From Acting- Here’s Why!

Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra Believes Virat Kohli Should Stay Away From Acting- Here’s Why!

THIS Game of Thrones Actor Lands A Major Role In Anupam Kher’s New Directorial Venture Tanvi: The Great

THIS Game of Thrones Actor Lands A Major Role In Anupam Kher’s New Directorial Venture...

IIFA Utsavam 2024 Malayalam Nominations: Tovino Thomas-Led ‘2018’ Shines Brightest

IIFA Utsavam 2024 Malayalam Nominations: Tovino Thomas-Led ‘2018’ Shines Brightest

IIFA Utsavam 2024 Kannada Nominations: Darshan’s ‘Kaatera’ Leads The Race

IIFA Utsavam 2024 Kannada Nominations: Darshan’s ‘Kaatera’ Leads The Race

IIFA Utsavam 2024 Tamil Nominations: Ponniyin Selvan II, Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ Reign Supreme

IIFA Utsavam 2024 Tamil Nominations: Ponniyin Selvan II, Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ Reign Supreme

Siddhant Chaturvedi Reacts To Ananya Panday’s Reference To Their VIRAL Struggle Dialogue In Call Me Bae’s Trailer

Siddhant Chaturvedi Reacts To Ananya Panday’s Reference To Their VIRAL Struggle Dialogue In Call Me...

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox