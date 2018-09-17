The Supreme Court on Monday lifted the ban on the sale of Saridon and two other drugs, according to various media reports. It comes days after the Health Ministry banned the manufacturing, sale and distribution of 328 drugs including popular painkiller Saridon.

The Supreme Court on Monday lifted the ban on the sale of popular painkiller Saridon and two other drugs, according to various media reports. It comes days after the Health Ministry banned the manufacturing, sale and distribution of 328 drugs including popular painkiller Saridon. The Central government took this decision under the section 26A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. The government’s decision came on a recommendation of the Drugs Technical Advisory Board that there is no therapeutic justification for the ingredients contained in 328 fixed-dose combinations (FDCs) and these FDCs may involve risk to human beings.

It further said that it necessary to prohibit the manufacture, sale or distribution of these drugs in the largest public interest. In 2017, the Supreme Court had directed the Drug Technical Advisory Board to examine the matter and submit the report.

Earlier, Delhi High Court allowed pharma major Wockhardt to sell its fixed-dose combination drug till Tuesday, September 18.

Wockhardt’s anti-inflammatory drug – Ace Proxyvon- is among the 328 fixed-dose combination drugs banned by the Union Health Ministry. FDCs are a combination of two or more drugs sold by the Indian pharmaceutical industry.

