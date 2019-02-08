Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati has been asked to reimburse the money spent on building her party symbol statues in Noida and Lucknow. The elephant statues were built during the Mayawati Government in UP between 2007-2017. The estimated cost of the entire project was around Rs Rs 2,600 crore with each elephant statue costing above Rs 50 lakh.

The Supreme Court on Friday has ordered Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati to reimburse the money spent on installation of statues of elephants in Noida and Lucknow. Chief Justice Rajan Gogoi in his judgement noted that Mayawati has to return the public money spent on the statues to the state exchequer. The order was passed in response to a petition that argued that public money should not be utilised for installation of own statues and political gains.

Chief Justice Rajan Gogoi along with Deepak Gupta and Sanjeev Gupta will be hearing the case on April 2. Calling it a tentative view, the court expressed that it will take some time for the final hearing. Defendant Satish Mishra requested the top court for a hearing after upcoming general elections.

The elephant statues, i.e BSP’s party symbols were constructed in Noida and Lucknow under the Mayawati Government between 2007-2012. The building of multiple Dalit memorials including statues of BSP founder Kanshi Ram and elephant statues cost around Rs 2,600 crore. The cost of the entire project has been a matter of contention for a long time now.

Alleging a memorial scam, the vigilance department has noted that the state has suffered a loss of about Rs 111 crore because of such constructions. The ED has initiated an investigation on the same and a criminal case has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

