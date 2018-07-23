The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and Delhi Police to frame new rules to allow protests again at Jantar Mantar and Boat Club in Delhi. The Supreme Court stated that there could not be a complete ban on the protest and sit-ins in the national capital.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and Delhi Police to frame new rules to allow protests again at Jantar Mantar and Boat Club in Delhi. The Supreme Court stated that there could not be a complete ban on the protest and sit-ins in the national capital. The bench observed that there should be a balance between the right to protest and right of citizens in a bid to prevail peace in the country. the orders from the Supreme Court came after the protests were banned at the two spots by the Green Tribunal.

The orders of the National Green Tribunal were challenged by the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sanghtan, the ex-servicemen movement and others, who had filed a petition against the orders of the green tribunal, saying that it is against their fundamental rights. While banning the protest and sit-ins at two spots, the green tribunal slammed the Delhi government and said it has failed to provide the residents of the national capitals with a clean, pollution-free environment. It added that the residents were forced to live in an environment having noise pollution that too in the name of the freedom of expression and speech.

While welcoming the decision of the Supreme Court, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the decision of the apex court. He said that the attempts to convert Delhi into a police state is dangerous for the democracy and the apex court has scrapped the decision in a right way. Both Jantar Mantar and Boat Club in Rajpath have been popular sites for protest for over two decades. However, the green tribunal decided to ban the protests and sit-ins from the site after a number of protests and lakhs of protesters nearly destroyed the place and peace in the city.

