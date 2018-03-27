Supreme Court constitutional bench on Tuesday said that there is no strict law in the country to protect the data of Aadhaar holders. While hearing the matter, the apex court said we accept that UIDAI has secured Aadhaar data and no one can breach it. The top court also seeks answers to 20 question from UIDAI, the issuing authority of Aadhaar and asked its CEO to file its reply in writing.

While hearing the Aadhaar matter, Supreme Court’s constitutional bench on Tuesday said that there is no law in the country to protect the Aadhaar data of holders, applicants. There is an urgent need to introduce such laws to protect the data of Aadhaar holders, added top court. However, Supreme Court said that it has accepted the UIDAI claim that data of Aadhaar holders is under total security and no one can breach it. But, when Aadhaar is transferred to someone, does it is protected. The Supreme Court also seeks answers to 20 question from issuing authority of Aadhar, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and have asked UIDAI CEO to submit its reply in writing. The apex court announced that it will continue its hearing on April 3.

The apex court said when someone submits its data and clicks on the save button, can someone transfer it. The top court asked the government can you assure the data security of Aadhaar holders and to look after its what is the mechanism the Central government has. When Adhaar users submit their data to the bank and other public institutions, what is the guarantee that it is totally secure and no one can breach it? The observation by the top court has come at a time when debate on the security of Aadhaar data is going on across the country.

Two days ago, UIDAI said that it is all set to introduce facial authentification from coming July 1. Currently, Aadhaar only includes iris or fingerprint scan as security feature and means of verifying Aadhaar users. The introduction of the new feature by UIDAI has come after some people find difficulties in verification.

