The Supreme Court on Wednesday has approved reservations in promotions in SC/ST but has also introduced OBC quota type creamy layer principal along with it. This will mean that the creamy layer among SC/ST will not be able to avail quota in reservations for jobs, promotions, education. The bench rejected central government prior, that the creamy layer among SC/ST groups be done away forth with outright. The Supreme Court in 2006, had said in the much debated Nagraj decision that if the government extend reservation for promotion, it should give data on the SC/ST groups in inadequate representation in government job promotions. The court on Wednesday removed the first of the three conditions it had imposed in 2006.

Now the governments (State and Centre) will have to decide which cadre, rank, class or employees do not have enough SC/ST representation and that the administrative capacity won’t be hit by such promotion. The court accepted that some senior positions cannot come under the quota. The Court noted that giving reservation to the creamy layer in promotions will be against the principle of equality.

On the Nagraj judgement, the court said it was an absolutely right verdict in calling for the identification of creamy layers among SC/ST but prescribing a test for backwardness was incorrect. Regarding the first condition imposed in the Nagraj judgement pertaining to data on backwardness, the bench held that the states will no longer need to collect the data on SC/ST backwardness.

A constitutional court has the powers to strike down any reservation meant for a creamy layer among the most backward classes, said a constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra. The SC bench has noticed that the objective of reservation is to see whether backward classes are being benefitted and being uplifted in the society, however, it would not be possible if the creamy layer will bag all the benefits of the reservation, leaving others behind.

