The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the scrapping of Section 377 which criminalises homosexuality, after hearing argument on the day-to-day basis and after concluding the hearing. A 5-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising CJI Dipak Misra, Justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, said that it will not wait to scrap the Section 377 if it finds out that its violating peoples' fundamental right. The government has left to the court to decide whether unnatural sexual acts can be decriminalised provided they are between two consenting adults.

Earlier hearing the matter, the Supreme Court had asked petitioners in the case wanting the Section to be scrapped to prove that it was violating fundamental rights. Previously, the Supreme Court had asked the majoritarian government to file its response in the case but the Centre failed to do so, following which, the Apex court has now reserved its order on Section 377.

Meanwhile, hearing the argument in the Court today, Justice DY Chandrachud said that it was wrong to assume that the LGBTQ community contributes to the spread of diseases. However, Chief Justice Dipak Misra said that consent is the fulcrum of every relation. One person’s enjoyment of rights cannot offend the dignity of others.

