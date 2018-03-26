After Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear pleas challenging the practice of Polygamy and Nikah Halala, the top court has issued a notice to the Centre asking its response on the matter. The Supreme Court has also asked Attorney General KK Venugopal to assist in the matter.

After Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear pleas challenging the practice of Polygamy and nikah halala, the top court has issued a notice to the Centre asking its response on the matter. The Supreme Court has also asked Attorney General KK Venugopal to assist in the matter. Earlier in the day, the plea challenging the practice of Polygamy and Nika Halala under the Muslim Personal Law was to be heard by the Constitutional bench. While the matter was heard in the Apex court, Chief Justice Dipak Misra has now asked the Centre for its response on the matter.

The 4 PILs filed by petitioners — Sameena Begum, Nafisa Khan, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay and Moullim Mohsin Bin Hussain Bin Abdad Al Kathiri — were heard by a three-judge bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud. In PILs filed, the petitioner currently sought a declaration where Section 2 of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937, as unconstitutional. Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution are also a few of the Articles under which the PIL has been filed.

Meanwhile, a victim of polygamy, Sameena Begum of Delhi said that after her marriage she was tortured, bullied, beaten and asked to get more money by her husband’s house. After facing an unending saga of tortures from her husband and his family, Begum had filed a complaint under Section 498 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). After she had filed a police complaint, the husband gave her triple talaq through a letter. In the PIL filed with the Supreme Court, the woman said that as per Muslim Marriage Dissolution Act 1939, there are 9 grounds for dissolution of marriage that even includes impotency.

