Hearing the plea filed by a key witness of Kathua rape case, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to file its answer by August 27. Talib Hussain had filed a petition in the Supreme Court alleging torture by the state police.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Kathua rape case for a week as the Jammu and Kashmir government sought time to file a reply to the petition filed by the Kathua rape case witness Talib Hussain. Talib had filed a the Habeas Corpus petition in the Supreme Court, alleged torture by the state police. The Supreme Court will hear the matter next on August 27. Talib was a key witness in the Katha rape case that took place in January this year. The incident sent shocking waves across the country.

A bench comprising of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud heard the matter on Tuesday. Talib was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police after his sister-in-law accused him of rape.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had asked the representative of the petitioner to satisfy the court on what ground the habeas corpus petition should be heard. In its plea, Tabil seeks protection in police custody and had alleged that he had been brutally beaten up by the police.

In the Kathua rape case, an 8-year-old nomadic girl was abducted, raped and killed in January this year. The case had made it to the headlines for a long time as ministers of the ruling BJP organised rally in support of the accused. Later, both ministers submit their resignation.

The Crime Branch of state police, which probed the case, filed the main charge sheet against seven people and a separate charge sheet against a juvenile in June this year. The accused were framed under Sections 120B (Criminal Conspiracy), 328(Causing hurt by means of poison etc with intent to commit an offence) and other relevant sections.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More