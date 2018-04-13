The Supreme Court on Friday asked for some material to affirm claims that local lawyers that Kathua local lawyers attempted to stop the police from filing the chargesheet. On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir police filed a 15-page charge sheet in the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Kathua in the Asifa rape and murder case. The apex court also said we can not hear the plea in the vacuum. Earlier, J&K High Court Bar Association had asked for the bandh in the matter.

Hearing a plea in the Asifa rape and murder case, the Supreme Court on Friday asked for some material to affirm claims that local lawyers attempted to stop the police from filing chargesheet in the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Kathua. The Jammu and Kashmir police filed a 15-page charge sheet on Tuesday in the rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Kathua district. The bench lead by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said the Supreme Court would require some material on which it could act on. The top court in its order added that we can not hear the plea in a vacuum.

Asking the SC to take suo motu cognisance of the conduct, a group of top court lawyers filed a petition in top court. In their application, they said that SC should rope in the State Bar Council and the Bar Council of India too. Earlier, the Jammu High Court Bar Association had asked also called for a bandh against the lawyers tried to obstruct the police from filing the chargesheet. The J&K lawyer’s body also demanded Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in rape and murder of Asifa. The body also claimed that people accused of destroying violence also include policemen.

The chargesheet says that caretaker of the temple, where the 8-year-old Asifa was gang-raped is the main conspirator. The girl who belongs to the Bakherwal community went missing from her village, Rasana since January 10. The chargesheet also reveals that incident took place on January 17. Yesterday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi called a midnight vigil to protest against the growing heinous crime against the minor girls.

The midnight candlelight march was attended by various Congress leaders and people who assembled in the vigil because they were outraged by the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attitude of the administration including police, trying to shield the perpetrators of the Unnao and Kathua rape incidents.

