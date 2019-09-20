The Supreme Court has sought a report from the Centre in the wake of petitions challenging the alleged detention of children in Jammu and Kashmir since the Centre altered its special status under Article 370.

The Supreme Court on Friday notified the Jammu and Kashmir administration to respond to petitions claiming detention of children in the valley after the Centre abrogated erstwhile state’s special status under Article 370.

The court has sought a reply from the Jammu and Kashmir administration in a week. Several reports have surfaced over people’s inability to access the state High Court due to lockdown. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said the top court has received another report by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court that has rejected the claims.

Senior advocate H Ahmadi, who’s also one of the petitioners apprised the top court that he could not approach the Jammu and Kashmir High Court due to clampdown following which the court sought a reply from the state chief justice, who in response, dismissed the claims. The petition filed in the Supreme Court raises concerns over people’s inability to freely avail the route of law.

Last week also, petitioners Enakshi Ganguly and Shanta Sinha (former National Commission for Child Rights Chairperson) underlined that children too were detained in the valley and urged the top court to intervene in the matter. The CJI had asked senior advocate Ahmadi why he failed to move the high court in the state to which the replied that it was not possible for him to access the court.

Since August 5, as many as 4,000 people have been arrested of which many are social activists and politicians. The detention has been made under the archaic Public Safety Act (PSA) which ultimately hands over power to the district magistrate to make decisions while the detaineés don’t have the right to appeal under any law except habeas corpus.

As far as habeas corpus is concerned, several applications under the writ are pending in the court, many cases have not been listed while many are awaiting decisions. In the cases being heard, the subsequent hearing has been delayed by two to three weeks.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App