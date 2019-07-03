The Supreme Court on Wednesday announced that it will release translations of its judgements in regional languages as well. Besides English, now the top court rulings will also be available in 6 regional languages.

The rulings of the Supreme Court will soon be available in six regional languages besides English. The top court will provide translations of judgments in Hindi, Telugu, Assamese, Kannada, Marathi and Odia by the end of this month.

The same has been confirmed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi who has given formal clearance to an indigenously developed software for this purpose. The software was developed by the Court’s in-house electronic software wing.

Initially, the multi-lingual judgements will come in the aforementioned six regional languages. Those six languages have been chosen on the basis of the volume of appeals that comes in from the High Court of the states where these languages are spoken. This will be followed by a similar exercise in the second phase.

Soon with the implementation of the initiative, matters related to individuals litigants in civil disputes, criminal matters, landlord-tenant issues and matrimonial discord will be undertaken for regional language translations.

Among the first few responses is that of DMK chief MK Stalin who has welcomed the move, but simultaneously conveyed his disappointment over the exclusion of Tamil from the list.

He said it was joyous to read that CJI Gogoi was in favour of translating Supreme Court judgements in regional languages, however, the avoidance of Tamil was a cause of concern.

As a result of this initiative, there will be an opportunity to get the Supreme Court judgements in six regional languages including Kannada and Telugu, added Stalin.

He said that Tamil was one of the official languages of the country and translating Supreme Court judgements in Tamil would be of great help to the people of Tamil Nadu. The ignorance of Tamil, which is one of the oldest languages in the Indian sub-continent by SC will lead to various doubts in the minds of Tamils across the world. Stalin further requested Gogoi to include Tamil also in the list of regional languages to be used for judgements soon.

