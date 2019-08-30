Supreme Court asks Uttar Pradesh govt to produce Shahjahanpur law student before it: In their complaint, advocate Sobha Gupta and other lawyers demanded that the apex court should interact with the victim regarding her safety to prevent the recurrence of another 'Unnao-like incident'.

Supreme Court asks Uttar Pradesh govt to produce Shahjahanpur law student before it: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh to produce the law student who had made sexual harassment allegations against former union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand. The apex court direction came hours after the state government informed the top court that the missing student was found with her male friend in Rajasthan’s Jaipur city. The had gone missing on August 13, 2019.

The Uttar Pradesh counsel told the two-judge Supreme Court bench that comprises of Justices R Bhanumathi and Justice AS Bopanna that the woman was being taken from Jaipur to Shahjahanpur in UP. Her parents are residing in Shahjahanpur. It also told the SC bench that the police party has reached Fatehpur Sikri and they could re-route to Delhi if the top court orders them. Justices Bhanumathi and Bopanna will interact with the victim in camera and issue fresh instructions.

The top court took suo-moto cognizance of the news reports in the Sahajanpur case after advocate Sobha Gupta and other lawyers submitted a written complaint to the CJI Ranjan Gogoi over the issue. In their complaint, the lawyers demanded that the apex court should interact with the victim regarding her safety to prevent the recurrence of another ‘Unnao-like incident’. Earlier, a similar case was registered against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. A piece of news regarding the death of the Unnao rape victim’s aunt and mother in a fatal road accident shook the nation while the needle of suspicion was pointed at Sengar.

Rejecting the allegations labelled against his client, Chinmayanand’s lawyer Advocate AP Singh said attempts are being made to malign the image of the senior BJP leader. He said Chinmayanand is a spiritual person.

The woman was an LLM candidate at Swami Sukhdevanand Law College in Sahajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Her parents registered a complaint with the police on August 27, 2019. On Friday, she had posted a video on Facebook in which she alleged that Chinmayanand sexually harassed her and he has destroyed the lives of several girls.

The woman also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to help her. Three days after the video went viral, the woman went missing. Her hostel room was under lock and key and her mobile phone switched off.

So far, no case of rape of kidnapping has been registered against the BJP MLA.

